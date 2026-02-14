Zelensky devises election manipulations in Ukraine — Russian deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is attempting to resort to manipulations involving elections in Ukraine, including in order to remain in power, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with TASS.

As the diplomat noted, responding to mounting and well-founded accusations, both externally and domestically, of usurping power and pervasive corruption, Zelensky, in dialogue with the United States, the EU, the UK, and within Ukraine’s domestic information space, "has begun speculating about a willingness to organize elections and even a referendum on 'territorial issues.'"

"Zelensky’s fragile domestic political standing is forcing him already now to contemplate manipulations. It remains unclear what to do with internally displaced persons, which is an enormous number of people. Ideas are being floated to employ the 'Moldovan scenario' — to bar Ukrainian citizens residing in Russia from participating in elections and to make maximum use of diaspora votes in Western countries," he noted.

"It appears that the illegitimate, or, as some say, 'expired president,' Zelensky is working through options for preserving himself in power. Although back in 2019 he publicly promised Ukrainians to serve only five years and to do everything possible to ensure that peace would come to Ukraine. What his promises are worth, I think, is clear without any further words," Galuzin emphasized.

As the Russian deputy foreign minister recalled, in January the Ukrainian Central Election Commission presented its considerations on organizing and conducting a vote to the Verkhovna Rada. "A working group was established there to prepare for elections. However, no real, practical steps toward organizing them are being taken. Martial law remains in force, which makes elections impossible. Consequently, it is too early to discuss the involvement of any structures in electoral monitoring," Galuzin pointed out.