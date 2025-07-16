Russia’s Federation Council approves law on longer e-visa validity period

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian legislative assembly, approved at its plenary session the law increasing the validity period of the unified electronic visa for entering Russia to 120 days.

Amendments were made in the order regulating the entry and exit from Russia. According to current terms, the e-visa is valid for 60 days and foreigners bearing such visa can stay in Russia for a maximum of 16 days from the entry date. The law increases the effective period of such visa to 120 days and provide foreigners having e-visas with the opportunity to stay in Russia during 30 days.

Implementation of provisions of the law will facilitate the increase in the number of foreign nationals coming to Russia with tourist, business, humanitarian and guest purposes, the explanatory document to the law indicates.