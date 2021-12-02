Focused discussion of Union State’s common currency not underway, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. There has been no focused discussion of the common currency of the Union State, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"You know that the integration stage that has been reached through the signing of an impressive package of the Union’s programs, does not imply the introduction of the common currency, which is why there has been no focused discussion yet," he said.

In this case so far, "theoretically," the issue is about "a certain currency unit," Peskov said. "No focused discussion on that matter is underway so far," he noted, adding that the integration between Russia and Belarus is developing naturally, thus "to meet the level of readiness and demand of the two countries for further promotion." "Moving forward, we will probably reach the integration depth suggesting detailed talks as well," Peskov said, adding that Moscow and Minsk already have a union agreement suggesting a deeper integration, and that this stage needs time "to be reached."

An online meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Belarus and Russia was held on November 4 where Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree greenlighting 28 integration programs with Russia. Before that, the document was approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Those 28 documents are mainly focused on economic integration, particularly the creation of common markets of gas, oil, and petroleum products, as well as electricity, the formation of common agricultural and industrial policy, the development of common rules in various areas - from access to public procurements to the social field.