Parliament in Peru votes to impeach President Boluarte over rising crime

BUENOS AIRES, October 10. /TASS/. Congress in Peru voted to impeach President Dina Boluarte amid a security crisis at a meeting streamed on the parliament’s YouTube channel on Friday.

"A resolution to remove the republic’s president from office has been approved," President of the Congress Jose Jeri, who is next to take over as interim president, announced after a unanimous vote.

On Thursday, Peruvian lawmakers considered four motions to impeach Boluarte over her "moral inability" to hold the presidential post. The authors of the initiatives accused the president of failed policies against crime. Boluarte was not attending the Congress meeting.

The security situation in Peru has worsened considerably in the past few years. In March, Interior Minister Juan Jose Santivanez was ousted in a no-confidence over rising crime, and in May, Prime Minister Gustavo Andrianzen resigned amid the security crisis.

Boluarte became the third president impeached in the Latin American republic over the past five years. She took office as the country’s president in 2022 after her predecessor Pedro Castillo was impeached.