Ukraine included in list of countries to receive US aid through UN in 2026

GENEVA, December 30. /TASS/. Ukraine has been included in the list of countries that will receive US-funded aid through the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

According to the UN agency, the list consists of 16 countries, including Syria, Bangladesh, South Sudan, and Ethiopia. Funds will also be provided to the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).

Earlier, UN Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher said that the US had committed $2 billion in humanitarian assistance for global relief programs. Reuters notes that US humanitarian contributions to the UN dropped to some $3.3 billion in 2025, equating to about 14.8% of the global sum. In 2024, the amount stood at $14.1 billion, and reached $17.2 billion in 2022.

Tatiana Valovaya, director general of the United Nations Office in Geneva, said in mid-December that the UN budget would decline by 15% in 2026 compared to 2025, leading to an 18% reduction in posts. The UN has been facing a budget shortfall due to failure by some countries, including the US, to pay their contributions. This is the reason why the organization is reducing spending, freezing hiring, and cutting humanitarian programs, including aid to children and refugees.