Ukraine included in list of countries to receive US aid through UN in 2026

According to the UN agency, the list consists of 16 countries, including Syria, Bangladesh, South Sudan, and Ethiopia

GENEVA, December 30. /TASS/. Ukraine has been included in the list of countries that will receive US-funded aid through the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

According to the UN agency, the list consists of 16 countries, including Syria, Bangladesh, South Sudan, and Ethiopia. Funds will also be provided to the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).

Earlier, UN Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher said that the US had committed $2 billion in humanitarian assistance for global relief programs. Reuters notes that US humanitarian contributions to the UN dropped to some $3.3 billion in 2025, equating to about 14.8% of the global sum. In 2024, the amount stood at $14.1 billion, and reached $17.2 billion in 2022.

Tatiana Valovaya, director general of the United Nations Office in Geneva, said in mid-December that the UN budget would decline by 15% in 2026 compared to 2025, leading to an 18% reduction in posts. The UN has been facing a budget shortfall due to failure by some countries, including the US, to pay their contributions. This is the reason why the organization is reducing spending, freezing hiring, and cutting humanitarian programs, including aid to children and refugees.

UkraineUnited Nations
Crisis in Yemen
Yemen severs defense agreement with UAE amid tensions in eastern republic
Yemen also demanded that the UAE withdraw all its forces and technical personnel from the republic within 24 hours
Regulator notes interest of payment market players in introduction of innovative solutions
According to Director of the National Payment System Department at the Bank of Russia Alla Bakina, the main reason motivating market participants to innovate is competition for customers
Russia able to cover domestic needs, export lithium products — minister
Booked reserves in Russia amount to 3.5 mln metric tons of lithium oxide
Rosatom supplied fuel for starting charge of reactor at Kudankulam plant
The second stage of the Kudankulam NPP will be the history’s first power generating units VVER-1000 that will be launched with the 18-month cycle
Trump confirms US strike on target presumably on Venezuela’s territory
US President gave no further details and did not elaborate on the exact location of the targeted site
Share of cashless payments in Russia to exceed 90% by 2030 — Central Bank
The number of transactions using bank cards slipped by 3% in Q3 2025
IN BRIEF: What’s known about Kiev's attempt to attack Putin’s residence in Novgorod Region
According to Sergey Lavrov, Moscow will not leave Kiev's attack unanswered
Some politicians in Washington unwilling to pursue settlement in Ukraine — congresswoman
Anna Paulina Luna said that a lot of them have an invested interest into some of the defense contractors
Kiev stages provocations once talks enter decisive phase — senior Russian diplomat
This is becoming a routine practice, Alexander Grushko said
Three 22-year-olds become billionaires in 2025, youngest ever to reach mark — Forbes
The net worth of these three young entrepreneurs is estimated at $2.2 billion
Russian forces penetrate Ukraine’s defenses along entire frontline — Putin
"Ukrainian troops are retreating everywhere, along the entire combat engagement line," the Russian leader noted
Kiev to face retaliation for terrorist actions, Russian diplomat says
Maria Zakharova pointed out that Vladimir Zelensky "is trying to accuse Russia of lying, and claim that nothing like that happened"
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian units in northwest of Kupyansk — Defense Ministry
Offensive actions are underway
Russian troops advance in Krasny Liman — Chief of General Staff
The liberation of the settlements of Bogoslavka and Dibrova was completed today
Ukraine takes part in NATO Article 5 response drills for first time ever
Around 1,500 civil and military specialists took part in maneuvers all over Europe
Departures, arrivals delayed in Sheremetyevo Airport
The reason of the delays is not reported
UAE denounces Kiev’s ‘deplorable attack’ on Russian president’s residence
The Emirati Foreign Ministry affirmed solidarity with the Russian president, as well as with the country’s government and people
Russia should not limit response to Kiev’s attack on state residence to diplomacy — expert
Political scientist Dimitri Simes pointed out that both Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov had reiterated that "Russia remains ready for talks"
Trump’s reaction to attack on Putin’s residence and contacts with Kiev: Putin-Trump call
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin discussed the US-Ukrainian talks in Florida and agreed to continue their dialogue in the future "in quite a friendly fashion"
Europe’s so-called ‘War Party’ ready to go to full extent — Lavrov
Whether leaders like Ursula von der Leyen, Friedrich Merz, Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron and the like have reached a point of no return is hard to say
EU, NATO prepare for armed confrontation with Russia — diplomat
"All necessary measures are being taken to ensure that the Russian Federation's defense capability and security are 100% guaranteed under any circumstances," Alexander Grushko stated
Russia launches satellite into orbit for UAE — Sputnix Group
Sputnix representatives also reported that the launch of the carrier rocket from the Vostochny spaceport successfully expanded the SITRO-AIS constellation
Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Khaleda Zia dies at 79
She was handed long prison terms on corruption charges in 2018 but was released in August 2024 following anti-government protests that resulted in the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Russian diplomat calls attack on president’s residence 'unprecedented'
Nevertheless, in Maria Zakharova's words, the US President Donald Trump's administration "has embarked on this course and is pursuing it on many tracks"
Ukrainian revanchists may plan terrorist attacks once peace is reached — senator
Konstantin Kosachev said that such groups are quite numerous in Ukraine
Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange closes
The yuan rate rose 6.5 kopecks to 11.101 rubles
Collapse of plans by Kiev, Europe key outcome of Trump-Zelensky meeting — media
According to the analysts, the eventual terms of a peace agreement could prove even less favorable for Kiev, as US proposals on security guarantees for Ukraine may no longer apply by that time
US expert slams European statements about Russian threat as 'dangerous nonsense'
Commenting on Sunday's meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky, the American political scientist noted that Trump had said little about the Europeans except for praising their leaders and stating that they would have to take primary responsibility for security guarantees
Russia to begin industrial lithium production by 2030 — ministry
According to Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov, the first stage of the mining and processing complex at the Kolmozerskoye deposit is expected to be launched in 2028
Impact of higher import tariffs on global economy weaker than expected — Bank of Russia
Uncertainty related to escalating trade frictions remains high, and the risk of a deterioration in the global economic situation persists
Russia’s Battlegroup East advancing towards Zaporozhye city — Putin
In December, Russia’s Battlegroup East liberated over 200 sq. km of territory and 10 settlements, including the town of Gulyaipole
Arab coalition operation at Yemen's Mukalla port ends without casualties — statement
According to the coalition’s official spokesman, Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki, the operation was limited in scope and targeted "weapons and military equipment unloaded from the two ships"
Venezuelan air force destroys dozens of drug traffickers’ planes in 2025 — president
Nicolas Maduro stressed that as many as such 430 planes had been destroyed since the adoption of a law to combat drug trafficking
Putin appoints Dmitry Polyansky permanent representative to OSCE in Vienna
Another decree relieves Alexander Lukashevich of his duties
Russian troops repel Ukrainian counterattack in Zaporozhye Region — defense source
The Ukrainian military suffered heavy casualties, losing at least a tank, three armored combat vehicles, a pickup truck and a considerable number of its personnel
Poll shows not-so-favorable view of Trump among citizens of France, Germany, UK
The survey data indicated that Trump enjoys the greatest support from right-wing populist parties in Europe
Next meeting between Trump and Zelensky expected in January — Umerov
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov said that the talks are planned to be held in Washington
Trump says Hamas to pay high price if it fails to disarm
"They're going to be given a very short period of time to disarm", US President said
Bank of Russia sets dollar rate at 77.45 rubles for December 30
The official euro rate was increased by 27 kopecks to 91.4775 rubles
Germany’s defense exports to Ukraine in 2025 fall more than 7-fold
During this period, the government approved contracts for supplies of German defense-industry products to Ukraine worth 1.14 bln euro
Trump warns about potential strikes on Iran if it tries to revive its nuclear program
However, according to US President, he would prefer a diplomatic solution
Russia’s battlefield advances compel Zelensky to be more cooperative — opinion
Journalist John Sparks noted that Vladimir Zelensky never mentioned the possibility of a referendum before
Netanyahu to try to persuade Trump to deliver another strike on Iran — WP
According to the report, Benjamin Netanyahu continues to view Iran as a regional threat to Israel’s interests
Moscow raises the issue of speedy release of 11 Russians detained in Baku — MFA
The parties also summed up the results of bilateral cooperation in the past year
Profits of leading German companies down 15% in 2025 — DPA
Profits of German majors is falling for the third year in a row
Kiev’s drones attacked Kremlin at night, Putin unharmed — presidential press service
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that on Wednesday Putin is working in Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow, where he met with Nizhny Novgorod Governor Gleb Nikitin
Russian troops liberate Dibrova community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,360 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Russia needs communications systems resistant to EW — expert
According to Andrey Bezrukov, the key development trend and the main solution for combating electronic warfare systems is drones’ complete autonomy, their own onboard intelligence
Trump’s treatment of Zelensky points to fragility of US-Ukrainian relations — newspaper
The paper notes that Putin "was welcomed to the United States in August with full ceremony, Mr Trump waiting for him at the end of a red carpet in Alaska"
Russian Railways to allocate $1.5 bln for high-speed rail construction in 2026
The approximately 700-kilometer-long railway will pass through six regions of the country, home to 30 million people
Working groups, unresolved territorial issues: results of Trump-Zelensky meeting
The US president said that the territorial issue is one of the remaining unresolved issues in the negotiations to settle the conflict in Ukraine
Putin orders to expand security belt on border with Ukraine in 2026
"This is a very important task," the Russian president said
Saudi-led coalition conducts strike on vessels carrying military cargo from UAE
The coalition’s spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said that vessels’ crews had disabled tracking systems and unloaded a lot of weapons and military hardware meant for the Southern Transitional Council
Russian troops establish control over southeastern part of Grishino
About a half of Novopavlovka settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk Region has been liberated, Chief of General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov noted
President Milei says sovereignty over Falklands 'non-negotiable' issue for Argentina
The Argentinian president also stressed that he wants "to improve trade" with the United Kingdom
Gold prices down 2% on Comex
Silver futures with the settlement in next March lost 6.04% to $72.53 per Troy ounce at the same time
Working groups on Ukraine, cooperation prospects: details of Putin-Trump phone call
According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, the two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and prospects for cooperation between the two countries prior to Donald Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Zelensky
Trump recalls that he personally blocked Tomahawk deliveries to Ukraine
US President commented on Ukraine’s attempted attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state residence
Putin talked with US representatives 17 times this year — Kremlin aide
"This includes his visit to Alaska, 10 telephone conversations with Donald Trump, and six meetings with his special envoys," Yury Ushakov said
FACTBOX: What is known about meeting on special op with Putin
Russian President instructed to continue fulfilling special operation’s objectives in accordance with the General Staff’s plans
Americans not sold that US should be involved in Ukraine peace, poll reveals
As the survey shows, 41% of respondents believe the US should remain involved in the Ukraine negotiation process, while 39% favor Washington's withdrawa
EU’s decision on loan to Ukraine deals major blow to Zelensky, allies — newspaper
From a technical standpoint, this is a relief, but politically it is a defeat for Zelensky and his European allies, who promised to make Moscow pay, but in reality, settled for a compromise
Industrial facility damaged in Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye
An air raid warning is currently in effect in the Kiev-held part of the Zaporozhye Region
Trump says US ready for dialogue with Iran but could also use force
US President pointed out that "Iran may be behaving badly," but added that it had not been confirmed
Attack on Putin’s residence marks major step towards Kiev’s collapse — expert
"The Kiev regime is betting on another round of escalation", Vadim Gigin, a member of the Belarusian lower house of parliament, said
High voltage line restarts after repair at Zaporozhye nuclear plant
The repair of the Ferrosplavnaya-1 high voltage power line damaged as a result of the Ukrainian army’s attack was performed with attending inspectors of IAEA, the plant informed
Putin addresses soldiers on battlefield directly from Kremlin to thank them
The President highlighted that Russian soldiers, liberating Donbass, demonstrate courage and heroism every day, risking their lives
Russia calls up 135,000 conscripts for military service in autumn draft
As in the previous army drafts, Russian conscripts had the right to choose military service in various military branches and armed services, considering their health condition and the results of professional psychological selection
Ukrainians may support withdrawal of Ukrainian army from Donbass in referendum — pollster
Head of the Ukrainian sociological group Rating Alexey Antipovich confirmed that people in the western regions of Ukraine are less willing to support territorial concessions than those in the eastern regions
Russia’s response to any attack to be 'devastating', worth repeating it — top diplomat
Earlier, the Russian head of state warned that any strikes deep inside Russia with long-range Western-made weapons would be met with a "crushing response"
American expert expresses his frustration with Trump-Zelensky talks
Retired diplomat and former advisor to the US-Russia Bilateral Presidential Commission James Carden opined that negotiations in Miami offered vague promises
Putin, Trump to hold new phone talk 'very soon' — Kremlin
Donald Trump earlier welcomed Vladimir Zelensky to his Mar-a-Lago residence near West Palm Beach, Florida
Kremlin agrees with Trump's assessment that peace in Ukraine is much closer
Dmitry Peskov did not specify which version of the peace plan is currently being agreed upon
Top Chinese diplomat points to stronger relations with Russia
Wang Yi added that "communication between the two countries’ leaders in this historic year highlights the essence of comprehensive strategic partnership and strategic mutual trust and support"
West seeking Zaluzhny’s possible return for a ceasefire with Russia — Dotcom
Starting from a year prior to current election planning, many political analysts identified Valery Zaluzhny as the main rival to Vladimir Zelensky in future elections
Kiev’s attack on Putin’s residence is ‘slap’ in Trump’s face — Russian diplomat
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists earlier in the day that overnight to December 29 the Kiev regime had attempted a terrorist attack on President Vladimir Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod Region with the use of 91 long-range combat drones
Russian Railways Board approves 2026 investment program
The bulk of funds will be spent to maintain fixed assets of the company and assure transportation safety
Kiev attacked Russian president’s residence by long-range drones — Kremlin aide
The attack against the state residence of the Russian leader took place actually right after talks between the US and Ukraine in Mar-a-Lago, Yury Ushakov noted
West using Ukraine to analyze Russia’s combat tactics — head of Kherson region
Vladimir Saldo added that the line of engagement along the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region has not been an exception
US strike on alleged drug vessel in Pacific Ocean kills two people
The strike was carried out by the Joint Task Force Southern Spear at the direction of Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth
France looks to reinforce Kiev’s army with four PMCs — Russian administration in Kharkov
Recruitment offices for the four PMCs will be established in nine French cities
LazerBuzz laser system hits FPV drone at 1 km range
According to LazerBuzz representatives, during testing, the system completely damaged the battery and other components of an FPV drone
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov: Russia appreciates efforts by Trump
CUST ready to introduce integrated air defense system in Russian regions
The Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies is prepared to provide a training system for the personnel working at control posts, engaged in IT programs, and mobile air defense teams, as well as for those involved in maintenance
European contingents in Ukraine to be legitimate targets for Russian forces — Lavrov
In mid-December, leaders of major European countries issued a statement saying that security guarantees for Kiev should include the creation of European-led multinational forces for Ukraine
Ukraine faces demographic crisis if those who left country do not return — sociologist
Only about a third of Ukrainians who have left the country are ready to return home after the end of hostilities
Gold price falls below $4,400 per troy ounce, first time since December 22
By 5:45 PM Moscow time, the price of gold had slowed to $4,391.8 per troy ounce
Belorusneft lifted 2 mln tons of oil first time in 30 years
The record was registered by the Center of Integrated Operations of Rechitsaneft Oil and Gas Production Division
Zelensky will have to hide for rest of life, Medvedev predicts
"The stinking Kiev bastard is trying to derail the settlement of the conflict", Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
UAV attack on Putin's residence undermines US peacekeeping efforts — Russian lawmaker
Leonid Slutsky also expressed confidence that Russia's retaliatory measures "will inevitably follow," including a change in its negotiating position
Medvedev slams Zelensky ‘pathological liar, freeloader’
Security Council Deputy Chairman also noticed that Zelensky made US President Donald Trump sick of himself
Russia has plan in place in case frozen assets are seized — Novak
It will be implemented if such cases arise, the Russian deputy prime minister added
Starlink being used to destabilize governments — diplomat
The diplomat cited as examples Iran and Venezuela, where thousands of Starlink terminals were imported to coordinate protests and spread disinformation
Group of mercenaries from Ukrainian National Guard wiped out Kharkov Region
The battalion of Colombian mercenaries within the brigade was formed with the appointment of Cuban-born Daniel Vincentovich Kitone, as brigade commander, Russian security sources said
Ukraine peace talks still far from end stages, Tusk says
The Polish prime minister said a peace deal on Russia’s terms would equate to "the defeat of the West and Ukraine in the confrontation"
Israel’s recognition of Somaliland goes against Somali’s sovereignty — Russian mission
"We understand the justified reaction the move caused from the Somali government, the leadership of the African Union, the countries of the region, and the nations of the Arab-Muslim world," Dina Gilmutdinova noted
Kiev loses nearly 17,000 soldiers, mercenaries near LPR in December — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the number of the Ukrainian armed forces’ sanitary losses and irreparable personnel losses has been increasing
Trump says he understands Putin who questions need of ceasefire for Ukraine referendum
Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov revealed that in the phone call the two presidents "generally shared the view that a temporary ceasefire proposed by the Ukrainians and Europeans would only prolong the conflict"
No agreement reached at talks with Trump on ZNPP, territories — Zelensky
Vladimir Zelensky said these are two outstanding issues from the 20-point document
Gas companies of Russia, Lithuania ink transit agreement
The natural gas transport volume stipulated in the agreement totals 10.5 mln cubic meters per day
