MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The main outcome of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky, held in Florida on December 28, was the collapse of Kiev’s plans and those of its European "partners," analysts from the Ukrainian newspaper Strana said.

According to the publication, Kiev had hoped to persuade Trump to accept Zelensky’s 20-point plan as a new framework for resolving the Ukrainian conflict. Under that scenario, Russia would reject the proposal, after which Washington could be asked to impose additional sanctions on Moscow.

However, Strana notes that, judging by Trump’s statements, he continues to insist on concessions from Kiev, primarily territorial ones. The publication also points out that Trump appears to support the idea that territorial issues and some other elements of a peace plan should be approved not through a referendum – which would require a ceasefire – but through a decision by the parliament.

According to the analysts, the eventual terms of a peace agreement could prove even less favorable for Kiev, as US proposals on security guarantees for Ukraine may no longer apply by that time. In addition, the country continues to be shaken by corruption scandals.

Trump welcomed Zelensky to his Mar-a-Lago residence near West Palm Beach, Florida, on December 28. Following bilateral talks that lasted more than two hours, the two leaders held a video conference with European leaders. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the discussion focused on security guarantees.

At a joint press conference with Zelensky, Trump acknowledged that the territorial issue remains unresolved. He said that Russia, the US, and Ukraine are now much closer to an agreement than ever before and suggested that a deal could be reached within a few weeks. However, Trump also admitted that an agreement might not come at all. Zelensky, for his part, said that Ukraine’s position on territorial concessions continues to differ from Russia’s.

Ahead of his meeting with Zelensky, Trump held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump described the conversation as very good and productive. Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said the US leader listened carefully to Putin’s arguments and the Russian side’s perspective.