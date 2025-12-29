Impact of higher import tariffs on global economy weaker than expected — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The negative impact of higher import tariffs on the global economy has proven to be weaker than expected, according to the Summary of the Key Rate Discussion published by the Bank of Russia.

"Participants in the discussion noted that the negative impact of higher import tariffs on the global economy turned out to be weaker than expected. Several factors contributed to this," the statement satd.

First, according to the Bank of Russia, the effective tariff rate in the United States turned out to be lower than announced, due to exemptions for certain product groups and the reconfiguration of geographically distributed supply chains. "Second, global business sentiment improved following reciprocal trade concessions between the United States and China. At the same time, uncertainty related to escalating trade frictions remains high, and the risk of a deterioration in the global economic situation persists," the document emphasized.