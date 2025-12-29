MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has called for holding a nationwide referendum so that the Ukrainian people can vote for or against the peace plan, instead of having the parliament pass it as he previously promised US President Donald Trump.

"We believe that the 20-point plan should be ratified via referendum. Everyone understands that this is the best way to formalize the document. We are talking about the open expression of the will of not one person, not 450 (the formal number of the Verkhovna Rada - TASS), but millions," Zelensky said, according to RBC-Ukraine agency.

Zelensky added that it would be necessary to establish a ceasefire for at least 60 days to hold the referendum. "Not everyone agrees with this," he admitted.

On December 28, US President Donald Trump received Zelensky at his estate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. After the talks, Zelensky admitted that the peace agreement could be approved by a vote in the Verkhovna Rada, although before meeting with Trump he insisted on the need for a referendum. Trump said he could come and address parliament if it would help Kiev finalize the deal.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS that Zelensky and his European allies were not ready for constructive negotiations. Lavrov said Kiev was "terrorizing civilians" in Russia and carrying out sabotage against civilian infrastructure.