Estonian intelligence chief says Russia has no plans to attack NATO countries

VILNIUS, December 29. /TASS/. Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service Director General Kaupo Rosin acknowledged that Russia has no intention of attacking the Baltic states or NATO countries.

"What we see today is that Russia currently has no intention of attacking any Baltic country or NATO in a broader sense," he said in an interview with the ERR national broadcaster. Rosin added that Moscow "respects NATO and tries to avoid any open conflict."

On December 17, President Vladimir Putin said at an expanded meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry’s board that politicians in Europe are "raising the level of hysteria" and "instilling fears" about the inevitability of a clash with Russia. He called claims of a potential Russian attack on Europe "lies and delusions."