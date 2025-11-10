MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian power generating company Centrenergo’s report that all of the country’s state-run thermal power plants (TPP) stopped operating sent Vladimir Zelensky’s office "really hysterical," the Ukrainian Ekonomicheskaya Pravda media outlet reported, citing sources in the country’s political circles.

According to the sources, "the company’s top managers had a not quite polite conversation with the office members." After the conversation, Centrenergo revised its initial "emotional but in fact truthful" post on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which is designated as extremist), using some standard wording about repairs being underway and plans to restore the damage as soon as possible.

The newspaper explains that Centrenergo currently owns two thermal power plants, the Zmiyevskaya TPP in the Kharkov Region and the Tripolskaya TPP in the Kiev Region. Both were shut down after suffering damage overnight on November 7-8.

On November 8, Ukraine once again reported massive damage to energy facilities and imposed emergency blackouts. Ukraine’s DTEK energy company reported that one of its thermal power plants had sustained major damage, while the Centrenergo company announced that all state-run thermal power plants had stopped operations.