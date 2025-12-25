Japan’s chief cabinet secretary refrains from comments on MP’s visit to Russia

TOKYO, December 25. /TASS/. The government of Japan refrains from commenting on personal foreign visits of the parliament’s members, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said.

Muneo Suzuki, a member of the Japanese parliament’s upper chamber from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, who is known for advocating better ties with Russia, departed to Russia on a visit earlier in the day, his secretary told TASS.

"We are aware of Muneo Suzuki’s visit to Russia. The government refrains from commenting private foreign visits, made by parliament members," he said.

Kihara also refrained from commenting on Suzuki’s meeting with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, which took place the day before.

When asked about the government’s recommendations to refrain from trips to Russia, Kihara said they were revised in September to allow visits "of necessity." The final decision whether a trip is necessary is made by the traveler himself.

During his visit, Suzuki is expected to meet with high-ranking Russian officials, including from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Suzuki advised former prime ministers Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga on relations with Russia when the two served as Japanese prime ministers. In addition, he held several meetings with Shigeru Ishiba during the latter’s term as prime minister, particularly to discuss Russia-related issues.

Suzuki has on many occasions condemned the Japanese government’s position on Ukraine, saying that Tokyo was too focused on following America’s lead where policy is concerned. He visited Russia in October 2023, becoming the first Japanese lawmaker to travel to the country after the start of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine. The trip, conducted without Tokyo’s blessing, as well as Suzuki’s comments to the Russian media, sparked criticism from the Japan Renewal Party of which he was then a member. As a result, Suzuki left the party, citing differences on relations with Russia. He was elected to the upper house of parliament for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in July.

Suzuki has repeatedly stressed that he will remain a friend to Russia regardless of criticism against him, and will act "as a bridge between our two countries."