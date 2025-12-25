Ukrainian city of Odessa reports partial power cuts

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian city of Odessa and one of the districts in the Odessa Region have been partially left without electricity, the mayor’s office said in a statement.

According to the DTEK energy company, an accident occurred in the morning at another company’s energy facility. "Customers in the Odessa District and parts of the city of Odessa were left without power," the statement reads.

According to the regional authorities, emergency power outages have been introduced in Odessa.