MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky insists on a 20-point peace plan that Ukraine presented to the American side at recent talks in the United States. RBC-Ukraine news agency released details of the draft following Zelensky’s meeting with the press.

His peace plan includes, among other things, reaffirming Ukrainian sovereignty, signing a non-aggression pact with Russia with monitoring along the line of engagement (no details provided), and security guarantees (no details available either). Ukraine would have a peacetime army of about 800,000 troops, with the United States, NATO and Europe providing Ukraine with security guarantees similar to the North Atlantic Alliance’s Article 5.

While Point 6 stipulates reaching a binding non-aggression agreement with Russia, Point 7 envisages Ukraine’s accession to the EU in "due time" (there is no specific date in the latest draft even as Ukraine would like to have one set on paper). Under Point 8, Kiev would be given a "global aid package," and a $800 billion restoration fund should be established in line with Point 9. The next, 10th point makes it obligatory for Ukraine to expedite a free-trade agreement with the United States.

Point 11 formulates Ukraine’s non-nuclear status, and Point 12 covers the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), a provision that Ukraine has failed to agree with the United States on. The United States allegedly pushes for a Washington-led governance plan involving the United States, Russia and Ukraine. Point 13 envisages the introduction of educational programs that would promote tolerance of various cultures in Ukraine. Point 14 discusses territory, but the United States and Ukraine have failed to find common ground here either, as Ukraine refuses to withdraw troops from Donbass.