FIS extends int’l neutral-status participation list by five more Russian skiers

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) has granted the right of the neutral status participation in international tournaments to five Russian athletes, the FIS press office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The athletes at the issue are free-style skiers Daria Melchakova, Lana Prusakova, Polina Ryabova, Natalia Sherina and alpine skier Yekaterina Tkachenko.

Earlier in the month, the FIS greenlighted the participation in international tournaments for Russian cross-country skiers Savely Korostelev and Daria Nepryayeva as well as freestyle skier Anastasia Tatalina.

The Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled on December 2 to allow Russian athletes to participate in FIS-sponsored tournaments as neutrals.

On March 1, 2022, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in federation-sponsored tournaments. The decision followed recommendations from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) against the background of the aggravation of Russian-Ukrainian relations. The ban was subsequently extended multiple times.

Among the tournaments missed by Russian athletes during the ban are the 2023 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Slovenia, the 2025 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Norway as well as all stages of the FIS World Cups between March 2022 and November 2025.

December is the most probable date for Russia’s comeback to international tournaments. Some countries will host FIS World Cup stages during this period in ski jumping, freestyle and snowboarding.