MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Moscow has indeed toughened its negotiating position following Kiev’s attack on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and this position was conveyed to participants in the talks in Abu Dhabi, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with TASS.

"With regard to changes in the negotiating position, I can only confirm that they do exist. I would prefer not to make public the nuances. I will only note that our tougher position was communicated to the participants of the February 4-5 meeting in Abu Dhabi of the working group on security issues in the Russia-US-Ukraine format," the deputy minister noted.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that on the night of December 29 Kiev carried out an attack using 91 unmanned aerial vehicles against President Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod Region. All of the drones were destroyed. As the Russian Defense Ministry reported on January 9, in response Russian forces launched a massive strike, including with the Oreshnik missile system, targeting critically important facilities in Ukraine.