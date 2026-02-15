Russia ready to discuss idea of Ukraine’s temporary external governance — Galuzin

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. The idea of introducing external governance in Ukraine under the auspices of the United Nations following the completion of the special military operation is one of the possible options for resolving the conflict, and Russia is prepared to discuss it with other countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with TASS.

"The idea of introducing external governance in Ukraine under the auspices of the UN after the completion of the special military operation is not new. In March 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that, in the case of Ukraine, the establishment of an external administration under the auspices of the UN is one of the possible options. Such precedents have occurred within the framework of the world organization’s peacekeeping activities. In general, Russia is ready to discuss with the United States, European and other countries the possibility of introducing temporary external governance in Kiev," he said.

The Russian deputy foreign minister believes that such a step "would make it possible to hold democratic elections in Ukraine, bring to power a capable government with which a full-fledged peace treaty could be signed, along with legitimate documents on future interstate cooperation."

"At the same time," the senior diplomat continued, "it should be taken into account that the United Nations does not formally have a standardized mechanism for establishing temporary international administrations in territories affected by conflict."