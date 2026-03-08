Lula da Silva postpones March visit to United States — minister

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 8. /TASS/. The visit of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to the United States scheduled for March was postponed in view of escalation in the Middle East, Brazil’s Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Carlos Favaro said.

"The president asked me to accompany him on this trip that was to take place in the second half of March. The trip was postponed due to the war [in the Middle East]," the minister said, cited by Brasil 247 news portal.

Lula da Silva planned to travel to the United States for talks with President Donald Trump, the news outlet said. The leaders were expected to discuss bilateral trade, including the possibility of reviewing current tariffs on Brazilian products. The new dates for the visit have not been fixed yet and will depend on de-escalation in the conflict zone, Brasil 247 said.