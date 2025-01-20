China increased oil, LNG import from Russia in 2024 — customs statistics

BEIJING, January 20. /TASS/. China has increased its oil import from Russia last year by 1.3% to 108.47 million tons compared to 2023, the General Administration of Customs of China statistics say.

According to the statistics, the oil import from Russia in 2024 amounted to $62.42 billion, a 2.8% increase compared to the previous year. Russia remains number one among several dozen countries that ship oil to China.

Meanwhile, Russia’s export of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China has increased by 3.3% to 8.3 million tons, or to $4.99 billion (a 3.5% increase). Russia is currently the third top LNG exporter to China.