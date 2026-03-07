UAE air defenses detect launch of 16 Iranian missiles — top brass

TUNIS, March 7. /TASS/. UAE’s air defenses detected the launch of 16 ballistic missiles and 121 drones from Iranian territory, the Defense Ministry reported.

"On March 7, the UAE’s air defenses detected the launch of 16 ballistic missiles, of which 15 were destroyed and one fell into the sea. In addition, 121 drones were detected, 119 of which were intercepted, while two fell on UAE territory," the statement posted on the ministry’s X page said.

Thus, according to the ministry, since the beginning of the escalation, Iran has launched 221 ballistic missiles and over 1,300 drones toward the UAE.