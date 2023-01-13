Kremlin cautions against 'Pandora’s box' with restrictions for Russians who left country

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the subject of introducing restrictions for those Russians who left the country is pertinent but complex, cautioning against opening the "Pandora’s box" with such measures.

In a conversation with reporters, the Kremlin official commented on the suggestion by Russia’s State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin to add to the Criminal Code a provision on confiscating the property of those Russian citizens who left the country for rehabilitating Nazism and extremism and discrediting Russia’s Armed Forces. "This is a very complex issue, undoubtedly, nowadays it is pertinent but we shouldn’t, so to say, open some Pandora’s boxes here after all. Enemies are enemies, we have to fight them but the rest are our citizens and they should remain our citizens," Peskov said in a video published on the website of the Life news outlet.