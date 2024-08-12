Southeast Asian countries take interest in Russian-Indian missile

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 12. /TASS/. Certain South East Asian countries are showing interest in the Russian-Indian supersonic BrahMos missile, co-director of the BrahMos JV from the Russian side Alexander Maksichev told TASS at the Army 2024 forum.

The Philippines is the only country so far that purchased BrahMos missiles, he noted.

"We have negotiations going on and on. There are interested parties. A new customer will appear when we will sign a contract. When we will sign, we will certainly inform you. This refers to the same region as the Philippines," Maksichev said.

The Army 2024 forum is being held from August 12 to 14 in the Moscow Region. Specimens of armament, materiel and special vehicles will be showed to participants during the event.