Russian-made SJ-100 jet preparing for maiden flight — company executive

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The maiden flight of the SJ-100 passenger jet equipped with domestically-produced PD-8 engines will be made by the end of April, First Deputy CEO of the Russian United Aircraft Corporation Oleg Bocharov told reporters.

"Everything is on track. The airplane is completely ready. Ground trials are underway. We are formalizing necessary documents. Waiting for the weather," the senior executive said.

A prototype of the passenger jet with imported systems and domestically-produced PD-8 engines successfully completed its first test flight in March 2025. The project for the import phase-out was initiated after Russia had been hit by Western sanctions.