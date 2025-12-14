Russia shoots down 235 Ukrainian UAVs over regions overnight

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 235 Ukrainian UAVs at night, the Defense Ministry said.

"A total of 235 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by air defense systems on duty at night," the ministry said.

Initially, from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Moscow time on December 13, the on-duty air defense systems destroyed 94 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs. From 11:00 p.m. Moscow time on December 13 to 07:00 a.m. Moscow time on December 14, 141 more Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed.

From 11:00 p.m. Moscow time on December 13 to 07:00 a.m. Moscow time on December 14, 141 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed. According to the ministry, 35 of them were shot down over the Bryansk Region, 32 over the Republic of Crimea, 22 over the Krasnodar Region, 15 over the Tula Region, 13 over the Kaluga Region, seven over the Kursk Region, four over the Ryazan Region, four over the Rostov Region, three over the Belgorod Region, two over the Leningrad Region, one over the Smolensk Region, one over the Pskov Region, one over the Novgorod Region and one over the Moscow Region.