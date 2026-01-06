US, EU aim to finalize agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine in Paris — Bloomberg

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. EU leaders and US officials aim to finalize an agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine, Bloomberg reported this, citing sources.

The meeting on Tuesday in Paris, attended by American envoys Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner, is focused on integrating Washington's proposals into the plans of the so-called Coalition of the willing, Bloomberg said.

According to the agency's sources, the security guarantees include the possibility of American boots on the ground in postwar Ukraine as well as the US involvement in monitoring a ceasefire, including by providing intelligence.

According to one of the sources, Ukraine’s allies will push for Russian participation after an agreement on security is reached with the US.

Earlier TF1 reported that US representatives would attend for the first time in person the meeting of the coalition of the willing, established in the spring of 2025 at the initiative of Paris and London. Other meeting participants are French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Vladimir Zelensky.