BERLIN, February 24. /TASS/. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has confirmed that Berlin will not send Taurus cruise missiles to Kiev.

"Taurus - I can repeat it again - will not resolve and will not end this war," he told the Deutschlandfunk radio.

On Tuesday, Vladimir Zelensky said in an interview with the ARD TV channel that there was no progress on the issue of potential Taurus deliveries to Ukraine.

Former German Chancellor Olaf Scholz categorically ruled out transferring Taurus missiles to Kiev, as he feared Germany would be drawn into the conflict in Ukraine. His successor, Friedrich Merz, spoke in favor of providing Kiev with these missiles during his election campaign in Germany, but after becoming head of government, he renounced such a move.

Russia has repeatedly emphasized that it is not Kiev who carries out the long-range strikes, but Western countries, whose specialists are guiding the missiles to targets. As Russian President Vladimir Putin has noted multiple times, no deliveries of even the most modern Western weapons to Ukraine will change the situation on the frontline.