Idea of infringing on Russia’s sovereignty can come only to sick mind — expert

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russia’s sovereignty is protected by an advanced nuclear umbrella, and the idea of attacking it can come only to a delirious mind, said President of the Kurchatov Institute National Research Center Mikhail Kovalchuk.

"Russia remains one of the few sovereign countries on the planet, because, <…> the decision to develop nuclear technologies was made many decades ago, and so nuclear weapons came into existence. The idea that something can be done to us can only come to a delirious mind," the expert told a scientific conference held as part of the Future Technologies Forum.

Kovalchuk explained that Russia "has practically the world’s most advanced nuclear weapons" at this point.

"This is the protective umbrella that guarantees our sovereignty and security," he added.