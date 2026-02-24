Telegram full of dangerous content, but its administration refuses to cooperate — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Telegram contains a significant amount of potentially dangerous content, while its administration is unwilling to cooperate with Russian authorities, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on media reports that the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) is investigating Pavel Durov’s actions in a case related to aiding terrorist activities.

"Of course, we are familiar with these publications. They were based on materials from the FSB, which performs its functions well," Peskov said. "A large number of violations and the unwillingness of the Telegram administration to cooperate with our authorities have been recorded. A large amount of content that could potentially pose a threat to our country has been registered. Based on this, our relevant authorities are taking the measures they deem appropriate," he stressed.