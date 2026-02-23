Special military operations forces on front lines firmly stand for Russia — Putin

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Russian troops in the special military operation zone are acting in a coordinated and efficient way, firmly standing for their country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the presentation of state awards to Heroes of Russia in the Kremlin.

"You stand firmly behind Russia, for Russia, acting in a coordinated and efficient way," he said.

He also added that competent and courageous actions by the heroes of the special military operation made it possible to plan and carry out offensive operations in the most intense sectors.

"Among those present are representatives of the command, officers of special and operational units. Your competent and courageous actions, your personal bravery and determination helped to carefully plan and brilliantly execute offensive operations by our troops in the most intense sectors and directions," the head of state said.

Russia is fighting for its future and independence, for truth and justice, Putin said. "Russia is fighting for its future, for independence, for truth, and justice," the head of state said.