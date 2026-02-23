Germany ready for talks with Russia on Ukraine but will not make concessions — minister

BERLIN, February 23. /TASS/. Germany is in principle ready for talks with Russia on settling the Ukrainian conflict but will not make any concessions, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said.

"First and foremost, of course, it is Ukraine that must speak. But we are also ready for dialogue," he said in Berlin at a conference organized by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

"However, we will not go to Moscow and we will not make further concessions. We will not do that," he said, adding that he thinks that currently there are enough channels of communication with Moscow.

Wadephul’s fellow party member, Prime Minister of Saxony Michael Kretschmer (the Christian-Democratic Union) said that a military solution to the conflict in Ukraine looks unrealistic and called for opening diplomatic channels of communication with Russia.