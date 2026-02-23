EU, UK hardest-hit by new US tariffs — Russian presidential envoy

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. The European Union and the United Kingdom will be the hardest-hit by the new global US tariffs, Special Representative of the Russian president and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said.

"The already weak UK and EU will suffer the largest hit from the new US 15% flat global tariffs," he wrote on the X social network, commenting on an article in Financial Times about US President Donald Trump’s new tariffs.

The article says Trump’s new global tariffs will most greatly benefit countries that he heavily criticized, including China and Brazil, while long-standing US allies, including the UK, the EU and Japan, will suffer the largest hit from the new levy.