Liberating Karpovka, Russian troops establish bridgehead on Nitrius River — expert

LUGANSK, February 24. /TASS/. The liberation of Karpovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) allows the Russian forces to advance in the north of the region and establish a bridgehead on the western bank of the Nitrius River, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The liberation of Karpovka is nothing more than building on the success near the Redkodub settlement. Our troops are now beginning to build on this success <…> and are retaking the northern area of the Donetsk People’s Republic, which, unfortunately, is still under Ukrainian militants’ control. <…> Karpovka is another bridgehead on the western bank of the Nitrius River, which will facilitate the further liberation of this area," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Karpovka on February 22.