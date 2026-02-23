Seven Ukrainian aerial targets shot down over Black Sea in Sevastopol — governor

SEVASTOPOL, February 24. /TASS/. Seven aerial targets were downed over the Black Sea as air defenses continued to repel a Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol on Monday night, city’s Governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The military in Sevastopol continued to repel a Ukrainian attack, and air defenses were activated. According to preliminary information, seven aerial targets have already been downed over the sea in northern Sevastopol," his post reads.

No civilian facilities in the city have been damaged in the attack, Razvozhayev quoted Sevastopol’s rescue service as saying.