IOC head thanks Italy for 'magical' Olympics

VERONA /Italy/, February 23. /TASS/. Italy has held "magical" Olympic games, which will inspire future generations, International Olympic Committee (IOC) head Kirsty Coventry said during the closing ceremony.

"This is the true Olympic spirit: competing, embracing, lifting each other up, whatever the result. You showed us what excellence, respect and friendship look like in a world that sometimes forgets these values. You showed us that the Olympic Games are a place for everyone. A place where sport brings us together," she said. "To all of you - thank you for making these Games truly magical."

"The flame may soon go out, but its light will stay with us: in every child inspired to dream big. In every person reminded that courage and kindness still matter. The Olympic Games will continue to be a space where the athletes can inspire the world through sport: freely, safely and proudly," the IOC head continued. "I hope that we have inspired generations around the world with the Olympic spirit."

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games ended on February 22.