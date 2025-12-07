New US national strategy signals readiness to discuss security architecture — Medvedev

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The updated US National Security Strategy signals a readiness to discuss security architecture, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"This is not a friendly embrace, but a fairly clear signal: the US is ready to discuss security architecture rather than impose endless and meaningless sanctions (although the new restrictions on Russian oil mean a continuation of the previous course)," he wrote on his Max page.

The security official noted that for the first time in many years, the US document refers to Russia not as a "threat" but as a participant in the dialogue on stability. Medvedev also pointed out that the updated strategy includes a clause on halting NATO expansion and that Ukraine is not mentioned in this context.

"The strategy unexpectedly echoes what we have been saying for over a year: security must be shared and sovereignty respected," Medvedev emphasized, recalling Russia's longstanding proposal for negotiations. "Now, a window of opportunity for dialogue has been opened," he concluded.