Russia recognizes Karabakh as Azerbaijani territory — MFA spokeswoman

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. While Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky referenced the historical, social, and cultural dimensions of the situation in Karabakh in his remarks, Russia recognizes the region as Azerbaijani territory, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"Russia officially recognizes this region as Azerbaijani territory even as Medinsky touched upon the historical aspect, the social and cultural characteristics, and the pain of the people," the diplomat explained.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized Medinsky, Russia’s top negotiator at two recent rounds of talks with Ukraine, for twisting the historical truth about Nagorno-Karabakh as he called the region "a disputed land between Armenia and Azerbaijan."

Medinsky "commented exclusively on the tragedy around the armed conflict," Zakharova emphasized as she cautioned against "pulling out non-existent messages or recombining words."