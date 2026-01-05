Brent oil price down to $60 per barrel on London’s ICE amid US attack on Venezuela

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. The price of Brent oil futures contracts for March 2026 delivery on the London ICE exchange fell 1.32% to $60 per barrel at the start of the new trading week, the first time since December 19, 2025, due to US strikes on Venezuela, according to trading data.

As of 2:00 a.m. Moscow time (11:00 p.m. GMT on January 4), the price of Brent oil fell by 1.32% to $60 per barrel.

By 2:35 a.m. Moscow time (11:35 p.m. GMT on January 4), Brent futures slowed their decline, trading at $60.57 per barrel (-0.3%). Meanwhile, WTI oil futures for February 2026 delivery fell 0.44%, reaching $57.07 per barrel.

On January 3, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said that the US had attacked civilian and military targets in Caracas. He called Washington's actions military aggression. A state of emergency has been declared in the country. US President Donald Trump confirmed that his country had launched large-scale strikes on Venezuela. According to him, Maduro and his wife were captured and taken out of the country.