Trump says Venezuelan oil supplies to China will continue

NEW YORK, January 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he does not expect any problems in relations between the United States and China after Washington's operation against Caracas as oil supplies to China from the Bolivarian Republic will continue.

Asked about possible difficulties between Washington and Beijing on Fox News, Trump said: "I know nothing about that, but I have a very good relationship with [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping], and there's not going to be a problem, and they're going to get oil." "We're going to allow people to have oil," he said when speaking about oil deliveries from Venezuela to other countries.

Trump noted that after conducting an operation against Venezuela, the United States cannot risk that someone else will establish control in the country.

On January 3, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto announced that the United States had attacked civilian and military targets in Caracas. He called Washington's actions military aggression. A state of emergency was declared in Venezuela. Trump confirmed that the United States had launched major airstrikes against Venezuela, adding that Maduro and his wife had been captured and taken out of the country.