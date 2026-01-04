US CIA agents tracked Maduro’s movements in Venezuela since August — FT

LONDON, January 4. /TASS/. A small group of US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) personnel has been on Venezuelan territory since August, studying the habits and movements of President Nicolas Maduro, the Financial Times (FT) reported, citing a source.

According to the report, key US administration officials involved in planning the operation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said on January 3 that the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas. He condemned Washington’s actions as a military aggression. A state of emergency has been imposed in Venezuela. US President Donald Trump has confirmed the attack on Venezuela. According to the US leader, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captures and taken out of the country.