Japan’s prime minister avoids criticizing US actions in Venezuela, Maduro’s capture

TOKYO, January 5. / TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi did not directly address the US actions in Venezuela, including the capture of the country’s president, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife.

During a New Year's press conference, journalists asked Takaichi to comment on the US operation in Venezuela, noting widespread international criticism of Washington. "Regarding the situation in Venezuela, the Japanese government's priority is ensuring the safety of Japanese citizens [living there]. We are working closely with all relevant countries on this," she stated.

Takaichi emphasized the importance of the "swift restoration of democracy and stabilization of the situation" in Venezuela, adding that Japan would continue working closely with the international community and G7 nations toward this goal. She did not comment on the US operation and Maduro's capture and removal from the country.