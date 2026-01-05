Europe to face collapse if it stops rearming — Polish PM

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. Even allies will stop taking Europe seriously if it becomes weak and divided, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk believes.

"No one will take seriously a weak and divided Europe: neither enemy nor ally. It is already clear now. We must finally believe in our own strength, we must continue to arm ourselves, we must stay united like never before. One for all, and all for one. Otherwise, we are finished," he wrote on X.

Tusk’s remarks followed the recent US strike on Venezuela, as well as statements by US President Donald Trump about Washington’s territorial claims on Greenland, which is part of Denmark.