Russia downs 41 Ukrainian drones over regions during three hours on Sunday evening

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted or destroyed 41 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over eight Russian regions in a span of three hours on Sunday evening, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) and 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (8:00 p.m. GMT) on January 4, alert air defense capabilities intercepted or destroyed 41 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, namely 14 over the Kursk Region, seven over the Moscow Region, including two drones flying toward Moscow, six over the Ryazan Region, four each over the Belgorod and Lipetsk regions, three over the Vladimir Region, two over the Tver Region and one over the Voronezh Region," the ministry specified.