PRAGUE, January 3. /TASS/. Czech opposition parties are seeking the resignation of Tomio Okamura as Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies (lower house) of the Czech Parliament over his critical statements about Ukraine, the news portal Irozhlas reported.

In a New Year's video address to fellow citizens on Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by the Meta corporation, designated as extremist in Russia), Okamura criticized arms supplies to Ukraine.

He claimed that "Western companies and governments, and Ukrainian thieves around Zelensky's junta, who install toilets made of gold," are interested in continuing the conflict.

"Let them steal, but not at our expense, and let such a country not be in the European Union," the Speaker declared.

The parliamentary liberal opposition parties intend to submit to the Chamber of Deputies the question of stripping Okamura of his post as head of the lower house of the republic's highest legislative body.

As Czech media report, 108 of the 200 seats in the Chamber of Deputies are held by the ruling parties. Okamura is the leader of the SPD (Freedom and Direct Democracy) party, which is part of the government coalition.