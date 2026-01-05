Thirty-two Cubans killed during US operation to capture Maduro — president

HAVANA, January 5. /TASS/. Thirty-two Cubans died as a result of the US operation to kidnap Venezuela’s legitimate president Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel announced.

"It is with deep sorrow that our people have learned that during the criminal attack carried out by the US government against the fraternal Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, <...> 32 Cubans died in combat while carrying out their missions," the presidential decree published by the Cubadebate news outlet said.

The document also noted that a two-day mourning period was announced on the island.