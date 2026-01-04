UK, France hit Islamic State facility in Syria

LONDON, January 4. /TASS/. The United Kingdom and France delivered a joint strike on an Islamic State (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) underground weapons depot in Syria, the UK Ministry of Defense said.

"Careful intelligence analysis identified an underground facility, in the mountains some miles north of the ancient site of Palmyra. This facility had been occupied by Daesh (Islamic State - TASS), most likely to store weapons and explosives. The area around the facility is devoid of any civilian habitation," it said. "RAF Typhoon FGR4s, supported by a Voyager refuelling tanker, therefore joined French aircraft in a joint strike on the underground facility on the evening of Saturday 3 January."

"Our aircraft used Paveway IV guided bombs to target a number of access tunnels down to the facility; whilst detailed assessment is now underway, initial indications are that the target was engaged successfully. There is no indication of any risk having been posed to civilians by the strike, and all our aircraft returned safely," it added.

"This action shows our UK leadership, and determination to stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies, to stamp out any resurgence of Daesh and their dangerous and violent ideologies in the Middle East," Defense Secretary John Healey said after the strike. "This operation, to eliminate dangerous terrorists who threaten our way of life, shows how our Armed Forces are ready to step up, all year round, keeping Britain secure at home and strong abroad.".