MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Drone operators of Russia’s Battlegroup West wiped out Ukrainian infantry units near Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, the Russian defense ministry said.

"Drone operators of the Battlegroup West’s 27th motorized rifle brigade thwart all attempts to rotate Ukrainian militants and approach Russian units in the Kupyansk are in the Kharkov Region. Video footages feature pinpoint strikes by FPV drones on Ukrainian infantry attempting to breakthrough or hide in buildings near Kupyansk," it said.

According to the ministry, Russian reconnaissance drones monitor the enemy movements and then direct fire at them.