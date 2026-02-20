Merz re-elected as Christian Democratic Union Chairman — TV

BERLIN, February 20. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has been re-elected as Chairman of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, the Phoenix television channel reported, noting that his candidacy was supported by 91.17% of approximately 1,000 delegates at the CDU federal congress taking place in Stuttgart.

"I accept the vote," Merz said. There were no other candidates. In 2024, Merz received 89.8% of the delegates’ votes, and in 2022, 95.3%.

Earlier, he stated his plans to run again for the chancellorship from the conservative CDU/CSU bloc in the next parliamentary elections, scheduled for 2029. On November 11 of last year, he turned 70. Merz became the oldest Chancellor since Konrad Adenauer, who left the post of head of government in 1963 at the age of 87.