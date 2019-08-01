China authorizes barley imports from Russia

BEIJING, August 1. /TASS/. China authorizes supplies of Russian barley, the General Administration of Customs says in its statement released on Thursday.

"In accordance with laws and regulatory legislative acts of China and phytosanitary requirements to imports of barley from Russia, supplies of Russian barley [to China] are authorized," the authority says.

New measures apply from the publication date of the notice, dated July 29 of this year.

This Monday the China’s General Administration of Customs published the statement authorizing imports of soybeans to China from all Russian regions.