DPR says 15 Ukrainian troops laid down arms, defected to DPR

DONETSK, February 24. /TASS/. The People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic on Thursday said 15 servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces voluntarily laid down arms and defected to the republic.

"In the area of the Petrovskoye community, 15 servicemen of the UAF voluntarily laid down arms and defected to the DPR," the militia said in a statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories. He also appealed to the Ukrainian troops asking not to carry out criminal orders and lay down arms.