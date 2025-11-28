MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. This year, the armed forces of Ukraine are losing around 1,400 servicemen daily as killed or wounded, according to TASS calculations.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian army is losing men at a greater rate than it can replace them, with a deficit of 15,000 just this month.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry’s daily bulletins, Kiev’s losses exceeded 468,000 soldiers in the 330 days of 2025. Also, since the beginning of the year, Russian forces destroyed 18 planes, 48 air defense systems, 117 multiple rocket launchers and over 6,000 tanks and other armored vehicles.