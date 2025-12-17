First stage of Russian Army transition to new military construction model over — Belousov

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has completed the first stage of its transition to a new model of the military construction complex, creating the main directorate for capital construction, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said at the ministry’s final board meeting.

"In accordance with the objectives set at the previous board meeting, the first stage of the transition to a new model of the military construction complex has been completed. The foundation for separating powers and responsibilities between different command and control levels has been laid. The main directorate for capital construction has been established. The corresponding units have been created in the services and branches of the armed forces and military districts," Belousov said.

According to him, the regulatory framework for forming military construction units will be developed in 2026. "The newly formed units of the military construction complex will be staffed. Commanders will now have an effective tool for building the most vital facilities for the troops," the minister emphasized.

Belousov said that improving the efficiency of the construction and property management systems was among the ministry’s priorities in 2025. "A large-scale inventory of facilities under construction. This allowed us to concentrate the military construction complex’s resources on reducing the number of unfinished facilities. Secondly, we transitioned to a three-year construction program, which made it possible to reallocate budget funds. They are being used to commission priority facilities," he said.

The minister also announced the optimization of the mechanism of transfer of completed capital construction facilities. "The number of non-transferred facilities built over the previous five years has been reduced four-fold. Fourth, as a result of a comprehensive analysis of the contract portfolio, the contracts deemed unfeasible for further execution have been terminated. This made it possible to release funds, some 66 billion rubles ($825 million)—a quarter of the Defense Ministry's annual construction volume. Thanks to these measures, the volume of construction work in progress has been reduced by 15%," Belousov emphasized.